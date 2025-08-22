Russian forces have conducted an exercise in the Baltic Sea that has included drills to repel an underwater attack, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Units of divers "demonstrated skills in detecting and capturing a group of underwater saboteurs, as well as using FPV (first person view) drones to destroy unmanned boats of a mock enemy", the ministry said.

The drills were aimed partly at assessing the navy's anti-submarine sabotage defence units, it has added

It was the second time this month that Russia has held naval exercises with an anti-submarine component, after US.

President Donald Trump said on August 1 he had ordered two American nuclear submarines to move closer to Russia.