WORLD
1 min read
Russia holds Baltic Sea drills to repel underwater attacks
Russian navy practices defending against 'underwater saboteurs' in Baltic Sea, says defence ministry
Russia holds Baltic Sea drills to repel underwater attacks
Russia begins major naval drills in the Pacific and Arctic oceans and the Baltic Sea / Reuters
August 22, 2025

Russian forces have conducted an exercise in the Baltic Sea that has included drills to repel an underwater attack, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Units of divers "demonstrated skills in detecting and capturing a group of underwater saboteurs, as well as using FPV (first person view) drones to destroy unmanned boats of a mock enemy", the ministry said.

The drills were aimed partly at assessing the navy's anti-submarine sabotage defence units, it has added

It was the second time this month that Russia has held naval exercises with an anti-submarine component, after US.

President Donald Trump said on August 1 he had ordered two American nuclear submarines to move closer to Russia.

RECOMMENDED

In the first week of August, the Russian and Chinese navies practiced hunting and destroying an enemy submarine in the Sea of Japan.

The defence ministry published video of Russian navy commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev inspecting the Baltic exercise, which also included a drill to protect an airfield from enemy drone strikes.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia holds military drills in Baltic Sea

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'