Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
The 11-day exercise was hosted by Qatar amid heightened tensions between US and Iran.
Arabian Gulf Security 4 participants conduct exercises, in a photo published on the GCC website on February 4, 2026. / Photo: Gulf Cooperation Council / Others
February 5, 2026

A regional security exercise hosted by Qatar and involving the US and Gulf Arab states concluded after 11 days on Wednesday, Qatari state media reported.

According to the Qatar News Agency, the exercise, known as Arabian Gulf Security 4, included participation from member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Security and law enforcement units from GCC countries took part alongside specialised US forces.

Interior ministers and senior security officials from the participating countries also attended the closing ceremony, the report said.

More than 260 hours of training were conducted during the exercise, which featured over 70 field-based scenarios.

The exercise took place amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, while diplomatic efforts to dial down the situation continue.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
