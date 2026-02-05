A regional security exercise hosted by Qatar and involving the US and Gulf Arab states concluded after 11 days on Wednesday, Qatari state media reported.

According to the Qatar News Agency, the exercise, known as Arabian Gulf Security 4, included participation from member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Security and law enforcement units from GCC countries took part alongside specialised US forces.

Interior ministers and senior security officials from the participating countries also attended the closing ceremony, the report said.