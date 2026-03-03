France has deployed Rafale fighter jets over the United Arab Emirates to protect its naval and air bases against Iranian attacks, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday.
France has hundreds of navy, air force and army personnel based in the United Arab Emirates.
Its Rafale aircraft are stationed at the Dhafra base near Abu Dhabi.
"These Rafales and their pilots are mobilised to ensure the security of our facilities," Barrot told the BFMTV broadcaster in response to a question on French action in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend to neutralise Iranian drones.
"They have carried out operations to secure the airspace above our bases."
On Sunday, "a hangar at a French base in the United Arab Emirates was hit by a drone," Barrot said.
"Exchanges are multiplying to determine both how the country can defend itself against future attacks and how France can protect its interests there," he added.
Israel-US war on Iran
The French top diplomat said France maintains defence agreements with countries, including the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, and that “exchanges are very frequent, at all levels, diplomatic and military.”
He noted that around 400,000 French nationals reside across a dozen countries affected by the crisis, including both long-term residents and temporary visitors.
The United States and Israel on Saturday launched attacks against Iran, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded by targeting US allies in the Gulf region, threatening explicitly to drive up energy costs, which could wreak havoc on the global economy.
In Abu Dhabi, a drone struck a fuel tank terminal on Monday, causing a fire, though operations were not impacted.
Tech giant Amazon said late on Monday that two of its data centres in the UAE were "directly struck" by drones, disrupting cloud services in parts of the Middle East.