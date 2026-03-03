France has deployed Rafale fighter jets over the United Arab Emirates to protect its naval and air bases against Iranian attacks, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday.

France has hundreds of navy, air force and army personnel based in the United Arab Emirates.

Its Rafale aircraft are stationed at the Dhafra base near Abu Dhabi.

"These Rafales and their pilots are mobilised to ensure the security of our facilities," Barrot told the BFMTV broadcaster in response to a question on French action in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend to neutralise Iranian drones.

"They have carried out operations to secure the airspace above our bases."

On Sunday, "a hangar at a French base in the United Arab Emirates was hit by a drone," Barrot said.

"Exchanges are multiplying to determine both how the country can defend itself against future attacks and how France can protect its interests there," he added.

He also confirmed that French Rafale fighter jets stationed in the UAE had carried out airspace security operations over French facilities, saying their mission was “to ensure the security of our installations.”