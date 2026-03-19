Iran is considering legislation that would require countries to pay fees for vessels transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

According to the semi-official ISNA news agency, a draft bill proposes tolls on ships using the vital maritime corridor, one of the world’s most important routes for global energy supplies.

A Tehran lawmaker said the proposal seeks to mandate payments and taxes to Iran if the strait is used as a “safe passage” for shipping, energy transport and food supply chains.

He said countries benefiting from the security of maritime transit through the strait “should pay fees and taxes to Iran.”