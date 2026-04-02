Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) not to support "unauthorised" military operations in the Middle East, warning that continued conflict could lead to "endless trouble."

Wang made the remarks on Thursday during a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. He highlighted that the Strait of Hormuz remains "unstable if the war doesn't end," according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

“The top priority is to focus on cessation of hostilities. Actions by the UN Security Council should avoid escalating confrontations and should not legitimise unauthorised military operations; otherwise, it will lead to endless trouble, with small and medium-sized countries being the first to bear the brunt,” Wang said.

Earlier on Thursday, Wang made a similar appeal during a call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, coinciding with a UNSC session debating a resolution tabled by Bahrain.