WAR ON IRAN
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China presses UNSC to avoid backing 'unauthorised' force in Mideast
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warns of "endless trouble" if hostilities continue, stressing the focus on the cessation of conflict.
China presses UNSC to avoid backing 'unauthorised' force in Mideast
China urges UN Security Council to avoid backing ‘unauthorized’ military operations in Mideast / AP
April 2, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) not to support "unauthorised" military operations in the Middle East, warning that continued conflict could lead to "endless trouble."

Wang made the remarks on Thursday during a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. He highlighted that the Strait of Hormuz remains "unstable if the war doesn't end," according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

“The top priority is to focus on cessation of hostilities. Actions by the UN Security Council should avoid escalating confrontations and should not legitimise unauthorised military operations; otherwise, it will lead to endless trouble, with small and medium-sized countries being the first to bear the brunt,” Wang said.

Earlier on Thursday, Wang made a similar appeal during a call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, coinciding with a UNSC session debating a resolution tabled by Bahrain.

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The remarks come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East since the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Febrıary 28, so far killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military and financial assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

Tehran maintains effective control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for energy shipments to Asian nations, allowing transit only for vessels Iran designates as "friendly."

RelatedTRT World - Hormuz disruption the result of 'illegal' US-Israeli attacks on Iran: China
SOURCE:AA
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