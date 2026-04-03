WAR ON IRAN
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Trump renews claim US could seize Strait of Hormuz given more time
Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that carries about a fifth of the world's total oil consumption, in retaliation for US-Israeli ​strikes that began in late February.
Trump renews claim US could seize Strait of Hormuz given more time
"With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL,& MAKE A FORTUNE," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. / Reuters
April 3, 2026

President Donald Trump has said that the US can open the Strait of Hormuz with a little more time, as pressure mounts for his administration to find a quick resolution to a war against Iran.

"With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL,& MAKE A FORTUNE," Trump said on Friday in a post on Truth Social.

Nearly five weeks after it started ⁠with a joint US-Israeli aerial assault, the war in Iran continues to spread chaos across the region and roil financial markets, raising the pressure on Trump to find a quick resolution to the conflict.

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Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that carries about a fifth of the world's total oil consumption, in retaliation for US-Israeli ​strikes that began in late February. Reopening it has become a priority for governments around the world as energy prices soar.

In the speech on Wednesday ​night, Trump repeated his threats against Iran's civilian power plants and gave no clear timeline for ending hostilities, drawing vows of retaliation from Iran and depressing share prices.

RelatedTRT World - Who controls the Strait of Hormuz? Iran’s toll plan could reshape global maritime order
SOURCE:Reuters
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