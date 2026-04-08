Iran will withdraw from a ceasefire agreement with the US if Israel continues to violate it through attacks on Lebanon, an informed source told Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

“Iran will withdraw from the agreement if violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime continue through attacks on Lebanon,” the source said on Wednesday.

The source added that Tehran is reviewing the situation amid what it described as “continued Israeli breaches” linked to strikes on Lebanon.

According to the source, a halt to fighting on all fronts, including against Lebanon’s “Islamic resistance,” had been accepted by the US under a proposed two-week ceasefire plan.

However, Israel has carried out “clear violations of the ceasefire” since earlier Wednesday by launching “brutal attacks” against Lebanon.