WORLD
2 min read
Iran’s Supreme Leader says disputes with US 'insoluble', rejects direct nuclear talks
Ali Khamenei blames US 'aggressive approach' for deep rift, rejects calls for surrender or direct talks with Washington.
Iran’s Supreme Leader says disputes with US 'insoluble', rejects direct nuclear talks
Khamenei added that those who advocate for direct talks with the US are “shallow-minded.” / Photo: AP / AP
August 24, 2025

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said disputes between Tehran and Washington are “insoluble,” vowing that Iran “will not subdue” to the US.

“Enemies have failed to weaken Iran through war,” Khamenei said in statements carried by state media.

He said on Sunday that there were “attempts to create division inside Iran,” without specifying the nature of these attempts or who was behind them.

Responding to President Donald Trump’s calls for Iran to “surrender,” Khamenei said the Iranian people “are deeply offended by such a great insult and will stand with all its strength against those who harbor such a false expectation.”

Trump had urged Tehran in June to agree to “unconditional surrender” to US demands, according to media reports.

Facing internal questions over Tehran’s refusal to hold direct nuclear negotiations with Washington, Khamenei called the disputes “insoluble”, adding that those who advocate for direct talks with the US are “shallow-minded.”

RECOMMENDED

He attributed the prolonged rift with the US to what he described as Washington’s “aggressive posture.”

Khamenei said “national unity” within Iran has deepened and strengthened in response to “US and Israeli aggression,” and he emphasised the need to maintain that unity.

Tensions escalated in June when Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites as well as senior commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities. The 12-day conflict ended under a US-brokered ceasefire on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
China voices 'deep concern' as Israeli strikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power