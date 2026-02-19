Turkish defence firm Havelsan’s video analytics system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) will enhance security in African market after its first successful export.

The EYEMINER system marks a major milestone in exporting high-tech AI software alongside traditional hardware platforms.

The technology was recently exported to an unnamed African nation to serve as the central component of a strategic road safety project.

EYEMINER will serve as a sort of “digital eye” against security threats in the region, thanks to its advanced anomaly detection capabilities.

From a potential terrorist threat to a traffic accident or illegal crossing attempts, EYEMINER can analyse any unusual situation and communicate it to human operators.

The technology is designed be more than a mere standalone software as it fully integrates with other field security components and command-and-control systems.

EYEMINER employs continuous algorithms that run 24/7 and minimise the risk of missing crucial details due to operator fatigue or other distractions common in traditional surveillance.

Developed to address complex security needs