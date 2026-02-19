TÜRKİYE
Turkish defence firm Havelsan makes inroads in African market with AI video analytics system exports
Havelsan's AI-powered EYEMINER lands its first export, boosting security in an African nation as a "digital eye" for road and threat monitoring. / AA
6 hours ago

Turkish defence firm Havelsan’s video analytics system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) will enhance security in African market after its first successful export.

The EYEMINER system marks a major milestone in exporting high-tech AI software alongside traditional hardware platforms.

The technology was recently exported to an unnamed African nation to serve as the central component of a strategic road safety project.

EYEMINER will serve as a sort of “digital eye” against security threats in the region, thanks to its advanced anomaly detection capabilities.

From a potential terrorist threat to a traffic accident or illegal crossing attempts, EYEMINER can analyse any unusual situation and communicate it to human operators.

The technology is designed be more than a mere standalone software as it fully integrates with other field security components and command-and-control systems.

EYEMINER employs continuous algorithms that run 24/7 and minimise the risk of missing crucial details due to operator fatigue or other distractions common in traditional surveillance.

Developed to address complex security needs

The Turkish defence sector will open new doors with this export success. The system is already integrated into the existing imaging infrastructure of the Turkish National Police.

The AI-powered system has already seamlessly eased workloads across multiple areas, including traffic management, road safety, crowd monitoring and border security.

The system was developed to address complex security needs in diverse applications like vehicles, public squares, stadiums and busy transportation centres.

EYEMINER can detect objects like vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles and luggage, while boasting multi-object tracking and tracing capabilities.

The software can automatically detect when a vehicle stalls, makes a wrong turn, or when an object is left in public abandoned, as well as sudden crowd density increases, queue and speed or action abnormalities.

It can also detect license plates and automatically look up plates on its blacklist to instantly flag vehicles of interest.

The platform leverages its advanced facial recognition features for precise person detection to match individuals using its security blacklists.

