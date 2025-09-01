WORLD
2 min read
At a crossroads, SCO bears 'greater responsibility' for global peace: China’s Xi
Xi stressed that the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin is tasked with an important mission to build consensus among all parties.
At a crossroads, SCO bears 'greater responsibility' for global peace: China’s Xi
All eyes on Tianjin as Global South heavyweights converge in China. / AA
September 1, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has a “greater responsibility” for maintaining peace and stability.

“At present, the century-defining transformation is accelerating across the world, with a marked increase in factors of instability, uncertainty, and unpredictability.”

“The SCO thus bears an even greater responsibility for maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting development and prosperity of all countries,” Xi told a welcoming banquet at the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center for foreign guests in northern China Sunday night.

Xi is hosting a two-day summit of SCO leaders as well as “SCO plus”, bringing together some 20 heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organisations.

This transformation “is accelerating across the world, with a marked increase in factors of instability, uncertainty, and unpredictability,” said the president of the world’s second-largest economy, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

RelatedTRT World - SCO Summit 2025: All eyes on Tianjin as Global South heavyweights converge in China
RECOMMENDED

Shanghai Spirit

He said the SCO has stayed committed to the ‘Shanghai Spirit’, strengthening solidarity and mutual trust, deepening practical cooperation, and taking an active part in international and regional affairs.

"The SCO has grown into a significant force in promoting a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for humanity," said Xi.

Xi stressed that the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin is tasked with an important mission to build consensus among all parties, ignite momentum for cooperation, and draw up a blueprint for development.

“It is believed that with the collective efforts of all parties, this Summit will be a complete success, and the SCO will play an even greater role and achieve greater development,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'