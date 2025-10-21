US
2 min read
Trump says he discussed trade, Russian oil with India's Modi
US president says Indian prime minister assured him New Delhi will limit oil purchases from Russia as the two leaders focus on trade ties.
Trump says he discussed trade, Russian oil with India's Modi
Trump says he discussed trade with India’s Modi / AP
October 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with their conversation focused largely on trade.

"We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade," Trump told reporters on Tuesday in the Oval Office.

Trump added that energy was also part of the discussion, saying Modi assured him that India would be limiting its oil purchases from Russia.

"He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do," Trump said.

India and China are the two top buyers of Russian seaborne crude exports.

RelatedTRT World - Stop buying Russian oil or face 'massive' tariffs, Trump threatens India

Increased pressure by Trump

RECOMMENDED

Trump has recently targeted India for its Russian oil purchases, imposing tariffs on Indian exports to the US to discourage the country's crude buying as he seeks to pressure Moscow to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump threatened to impose "massive tariffs" on Indian goods unless New Delhi halts its purchases of Russian oil.

Washington has argued that continued energy trade with Russia undermines global efforts to isolate Moscow economically and indirectly helps fund its war effort.

India has been one of the biggest buyers of discounted Russian crude since the start of the war in Ukraine, with the trade helping to cushion its domestic energy costs.

Trump’s administration earlier this year raised tariffs on Indian exports — including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and auto parts — to as high as 50 percent, a move that further strained trade relations.

He said those duties would remain or even increase if India fails to curb Russian oil purchases.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage