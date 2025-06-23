A week into Israel and Iran trading missile and drone strikes on one another, the US entered the battlefield by launching air strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, dramatically escalating tensions and pushing the region to the brink of a broader regional conflict.

The Israeli military actions on Iran raise concerns about compliance with international law, reflecting a pattern of assertive policies associated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership.

By bombing Iranian territory, Israel flouted Article 2(4) of the UN Charter — which prohibits the use of force against sovereign states — and weaponised the same discredited “pre-emptive attack” doctrine former US President George W. Bush used to justify the 2003 Iraq War.

This escalation falls outside the scope of lawful self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Even as the world condemns Israel and US actions, few actors are positioned to mediate this crisis than Türkiye.

Türkiye, with its historic neutrality in the Muslim world, proven mediation record — from Ethiopia-Somalia and Azerbaijan-Armenia mediation talks, to the Black Sea grain deal — and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s established working relationship with US President Donald Trump, could broker a face-saving de-escalation.

A regional escalation would spawn destabilising effects that all parties have a shared interest in preventing.

Netanyahu’s military action against Iran should be understood within the context of the complex historical and geopolitical tensions between the two states.

While Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel’s subsequent April 2024 strike on Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus — a clear breach of the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic (1961) and Consular Relations (1963) — precipitated an immediate cycle of retaliation, the root conflict stems from decades of regional rivalry, mutual security concerns, and irreconcilable strategic interests.

While Iran has faced sanctions following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement — Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — it is assumed that Israel has amassed 200-300 nuclear warheads outside the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Washington’s reticence regarding this seeming contradiction prompts reflection on its principled standing.

Türkiye’s open channel with key actors

Türkiye is uniquely qualified to intervene in the unfolding crisis.

Unlike Arab states, which are constrained by dependence on US security guarantees, or China and Russia, whose involvement faces automatic Western distrust, Türkiye uniquely maintains open channels with all key actors — Washington, Moscow, Tehran, and even Israel — while commanding rare credibility across the Muslim world.

President Erdogan has criticised both Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and Iran’s regional proxies, positioning Türkiye as an honest broker.

Its mediation track record is proven: in 2022 and 2024, Türkiye brokered the Ethiopia-Somalia talks amid war fears.

Under President Erdogan’s leadership , Ankara has actively supported peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia , leveraging its regional influence to facilitate dialogue and de-escalation.

After decades of conflict, a lasting peace agreement now appears within reach between Baku and Yerevan.