A Turkish humanitarian vessel carrying more than 1,600 tons of aid has docked in Port Sudan, offering critical support as the country continues to face a worsening humanitarian emergency.

The ship, named the second "Ship of Goodness," was dispatched by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and delivered 1,605 tons of food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and shelter materials.

Its arrival on Monday was marked by an official reception at the port, attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Khartoum Fatih Yildiz, IHH Board Member Mehmet Enes Arikan, Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Selva Adem, and several local officials.

“This marks the fourth humanitarian ship Türkiye has sent since the conflict began,” Ambassador Yildiz told Anadolu. “Two were coordinated by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), while this is the second vessel from IHH.”

Yildiz highlighted the symbolic and practical importance of the mission, especially amid reports of improved security in Sudan’s capital.

“The arrival of such a ship lifts morale—not just for us, but also for the Sudanese people,” he said. “At a time when Khartoum is being liberated, our solidarity means more than ever.”

IHH’s Arikan reaffirmed the organisation’s long-term commitment to supporting the people of Sudan, noting that the current crisis has persisted since April 15, 2023, when violent clashes erupted between rival military factions.