Iraq launched the special voting process for over a million military personnel and thousands of internally displaced citizens ahead of parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Polling stations opened their doors at 7 am local time (0400GMT) and are scheduled to remain open until 6 pm (1500GMT), according to an Anadolu correspondent.

More than 1.3 million military voters are participating in the special voting process across 809 polling centres, which include 4,501 polling stations nationwide, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The special voting aims to enable members of the armed forces and security agencies, who will be responsible for securing polling centres on the general voting day, Nov. 11, to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

In addition to the security personnel, 26,538 internally displaced citizens are expected to vote on Sunday across 97 polling stations within 27 polling centres, INA said.

Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al Shammari told the agency that the special voting process is advancing “smoothly and in an organised manner” in fully secured electoral centres.