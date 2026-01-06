The US Justice Department has quietly stepped back from one of its most controversial claims against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, retreating from the assertion that Maduro led a formal drug cartel known as the Cartel de los Soles (or Cartel of the Suns).



In a revised indictment unsealed on January 3 as US forces attacked Caracas and abducted Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, prosecutors abandoned the language that described the Cartel de los Soles as a structured criminal organisation.

Instead, they reframed it as a patronage system and a culture of corruption tied to drug money inside Venezuela’s military and political elite, according to the indictment brought against Maduro.

The shift marks a significant reversal from the Trump administration’s earlier position.

In 2020, US prosecutors accused Maduro of leading the Cartel de los Soles, portraying it as a powerful drug trafficking organisation.

That language was later echoed by the US Treasury Department in July 2025 when it designated the Cartel de los Soles as a terrorist organisation, and again in November when Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered a similar designation.

‘It is not a group’

According to the indictment, the term Cartel de los Soles refers to officials at the top of this system, a name derived from the sun insignia worn by high-ranking Venezuelan military officers.

But experts on Latin American crime have long argued that the term Cartel de los Soles is not the name of a real cartel. Instead, it is Venezuelan slang, dating back to the 1990s, used to describe officials accused of being corrupted by drug trafficking proceeds.