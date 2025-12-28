The leader of the Houthis has warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a "military target", according to a statement published in the latest condemnation of Israel's move to recognise Somaliland.
"We consider any Israeli presence in Somaliland a military target for our armed forces, as it constitutes aggression against Somalia and Yemen and a threat to the security of the region," said the group's chief, Abdul Malik al Houthi, according to a statement published on Sunday.
Israel became the world’s first country to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state, drawing condemnation from Türkiye and countries in Africa and the Middle East, among others.
Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.
The Somali government refuses to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of the country's sovereignty and unity.
The Houthis gained international prominence during Israel’s Gaza genocide with their attacks on shipping and Israel, which they said were aimed at forcing Israel to stop the genocide of Palestinians.
Since the Gaza ceasefire began on October 10, no attacks have been claimed by the group.