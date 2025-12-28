WORLD
2 min read
Houthis declare Israeli presence in Somaliland a 'military target'
Israel became the world’s first country to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state, drawing condemnation.
Houthis declare Israeli presence in Somaliland a 'military target'
Somalis attend a demonstration in Mogadishu. / Reuters
December 28, 2025

The leader of the Houthis has warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a "military target", according to a statement published in the latest condemnation of Israel's move to recognise Somaliland.

"We consider any Israeli presence in Somaliland a military target for our armed forces, as it constitutes aggression against Somalia and Yemen and a threat to the security of the region," said the group's chief, Abdul Malik al Houthi, according to a statement published on Sunday.

Israel became the world’s first country to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state, drawing condemnation from Türkiye and countries in Africa and the Middle East, among others.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

RECOMMENDED

The Somali government refuses to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of the country's sovereignty and unity.

The Houthis gained international prominence during Israel’s Gaza genocide with their attacks on shipping and Israel, which they said were aimed at forcing Israel to stop the genocide of Palestinians.

Since the Gaza ceasefire began on October 10, no attacks have been claimed by the group.

RelatedTRT World - Somali president: Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'threat' to regional stability
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar