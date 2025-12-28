The leader of the Houthis has warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a "military target", according to a statement published in the latest condemnation of Israel's move to recognise Somaliland.

"We consider any Israeli presence in Somaliland a military target for our armed forces, as it constitutes aggression against Somalia and Yemen and a threat to the security of the region," said the group's chief, Abdul Malik al Houthi, according to a statement published on Sunday.

Israel became the world’s first country to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state, drawing condemnation from Türkiye and countries in Africa and the Middle East, among others.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.