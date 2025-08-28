US
2 min read
Trump administration seeks to limit visas for students, journalists and exchange visitors
Proposed rule would shorten student stays to four years and restrict foreign journalist visas to 240 days.
Trump administration seeks to limit visas for students, journalists and exchange visitors
Trump administration seeks to limit visas for students, journalists and exchange visitors / Reuters
August 28, 2025

The Trump administration has pushed a new rule that would limit how long international students, cultural exchange visitors and foreign journalists can remain in the United States.

The proposal, published on Thursday in the Federal Register, would end the long-standing practice of granting F visas for students, J visas for exchange visitors, and I visas for foreign media members for the "duration of status."

That system allowed holders to stay for the length of their programme or assignment as long as they complied with visa conditions.

Instead, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wants to introduce fixed periods.

Under the draft rule, student and exchange visitor visas would be capped at four years.

Foreign journalists would be restricted to 240 days, or just 90 days in the case of Chinese nationals.

Currently, visas remain valid as long as holders follow their terms without the need to apply for renewals.

‘Visa abuse’

The proposed change will force visa holders to request extensions if they need more time to complete their studies or assignments.

RECOMMENDED

"Unlike most nonimmigrant classifications, which are admitted for a fixed time period, aliens in the F, J, and most I classifications … are currently admitted … for the period of time that they are complying with the terms and conditions of their nonimmigrant classification," DHS said in the notice.

"DHS proposes to amend its regulations by changing the admission period … from duration of status to an admission for a fixed time period."

Officials said the new system is designed to combat "visa abuse" and improve the government’s ability to "properly vet and oversee" those entering the US under these categories.

The rule has drawn concern from universities and media organisations that rely on international students and foreign reporters.

Critics say the change could create uncertainty and administrative burdens for institutions and individuals who already undergo extensive vetting before entry.

The public has 30 days to submit feedback on the proposal through the Federal eRulemaking Portal.

DHS will review comments before finalising the regulation.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war