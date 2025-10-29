At least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike in northern Gaza, in the latest violation of a fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas, medical sources said.

The sources said on Wednesday that the bodies of two people were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital after the strike that targeted Beit Lahia city.

An Israeli military statement claimed that the strike targeted infrastructure where weapons and aerial means were allegedly stored in Beit Lahia.

Hamas held Israel fully responsible for the escalation in Gaza, though it reiterated its full commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

The Palestinian resistance group called on mediators and guarantors to assume their responsibilities and exert immediate pressure on Israel to stop its “massacres” against Palestinians.

UN chief 'strongly condemns' deadly strikes

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly" condemned recent Israeli air strikes across Palestine’s Gaza.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killings due to Israeli air strikes of civilians in Gaza yesterday, including many children," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, adding that Guterres also "condemns all actions that undermine the ceasefire and endanger civilian lives."

Noting the "importance of the parties and renewed assurances to implement the ceasefire," the UN chief also stressed that the "commitments must be upheld in full."