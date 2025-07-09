WAR ON GAZA
"I think we have a chance this week or next week. Not definitely," says US President Trump.
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel has killed nearly 57,700 Palestinians—mostly women and children—in Gaza, causing destruction, hunger, and disease. / AP
July 9, 2025

Hamas said it has agreed to release 10 hostages under ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, saying ongoing talks for a truce were "tough" due to Israel's "intransigence."

The Palestinian resistance group said on Wednesday that the ongoing ceasefire talks have several sticking points, including the flow of aid, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and "genuine guarantees' for a permanent ceasefire."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said his administration is "getting very close to a deal" on a ceasefire in Gaza.

“I will tell you we're getting very close to a deal. I don't know if it's secret or not secret, but doesn't matter to me," Trump said during a meeting with African leaders. "We want to have a ceasefire, we want to have peace, we want to get the hostages back, and I think we're close to doing it."

'Very good chance'

Asked about realistic prospects for a ceasefire this week, Trump offered cautious optimism.

"I think we have a chance this week or next week. Not definitely," he said. "But there's a very good chance that we will have a settlement and agreement of some kind this week and maybe next week, if not."

The comments follow a statement Tuesday by US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff, who expressed hope for a 60-day ceasefire agreement.

"We are hopeful that by the end of this week, we will have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire," Witkoff said following progress in proximity talks.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 57,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

