The Aleppo governor has said that security and normal life are gradually returning to the northern Syrian city after key neighbourhoods were cleared of YPG terror elements.

In a post on X on Sunday, Azzam al-Gharib reassured residents that “the security situation is witnessing a gradual return to stability in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods, so that the city may return to a state of safety and stability.”

He said “the page of anxiety has been turned,” adding that Aleppo “has returned safe with its people—strong in their unity and fortified by their will.”

Al-Gharib noted that “the relevant authorities are continuing their field work on an ongoing basis to stabilise security and ensure the return of normal life in all neighbourhoods,” concluding that “Aleppo today is safe, and tomorrow it will be even more stable, God willing.”

Last terrorists

The remarks came as the evacuation of the last group of YPG terrorists from Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood began, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).