The Aleppo governor has said that security and normal life are gradually returning to the northern Syrian city after key neighbourhoods were cleared of YPG terror elements.
In a post on X on Sunday, Azzam al-Gharib reassured residents that “the security situation is witnessing a gradual return to stability in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods, so that the city may return to a state of safety and stability.”
He said “the page of anxiety has been turned,” adding that Aleppo “has returned safe with its people—strong in their unity and fortified by their will.”
Al-Gharib noted that “the relevant authorities are continuing their field work on an ongoing basis to stabilise security and ensure the return of normal life in all neighbourhoods,” concluding that “Aleppo today is safe, and tomorrow it will be even more stable, God willing.”
Last terrorists
The remarks came as the evacuation of the last group of YPG terrorists from Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood began, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
SANA said they were placed in a convoy of buses and ambulances after accepting evacuation terms, with another group evacuated from Yasin Hospital to the same destination.
Syria’s state television, citing security sources, said the evacuated groups were the last YPG terrorists to leave Aleppo, adding that the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods are now under the control of the Syrian Army.
The terrorists are being transferred to the town of Tabqa, west of the Euphrates River, an area under YPG control.
The army had earlier announced that all military operations in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood were halted as of 3 pm local time (1200GMT) on Saturday.
Since Tuesday, the YPG terror group has shelled residential neighbourhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo, killing 23 people, wounding more than 100, and displacing about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, according to official figures.