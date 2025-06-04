Worldview is an editorial series by TRT Global featuring in-depth interviews with leading academics, diplomats, and policymakers, bringing expert perspective on global affairs.



As power dynamics in Eurasia shift, the European Union has been steadily expanding its footprint in Central Asia —a region once considered peripheral to its interests. The first EU–Central Asia Presidential Summit marked a public milestone, but the real story is one of gradual, strategic recalibration, predating both Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

According to Professor Rick Fawn, this is no abrupt pivot. The EU’s growing engagement stems from years of groundwork, exemplified by its 2019 Central Asia strategy—formulated well before the current spike in geopolitical tension. Once marginal, the region is now a potential energy partner and central to the EU’s vision of a resilient, more westward-facing Eurasia.

“China moved first—securing a vital energy route.” Rick Fawn

The EU’s Global Gateway targets Central Asia as part of a wider push for sustainable infrastructure and a counterweight to China’s Belt and Road. But delays have put Europe at a disadvantage.

“The EU talked for years about a Caspian pipeline from Turkmenistan,” Fawn says. “China moved first, securing a vital energy route. Today, Turkmen hydrocarbons are a key supply for China.” The lesson is crucial: in geopolitics, speed and decisiveness matter.

Race for influence

As the EU works to strengthen its strategic presence in Eurasia, a pressing question emerges: can the Global Gateway compete with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), especially in Central Asia?

According to Professor Fawn, the answer lies between optimism and realism. The EU’s initiative is bold, but it comes more than a decade after China began reshaping the region through the BRI.

Launched in 2013 in Kazakhstan, the BRI signalled China’s deep interest in the region and its role as a corridor to the South Caucasus and Europe. Since then, Beijing has built extensive infrastructure and pulled surrounding populations into its economic orbit. Fawn says Western policymakers have often underestimated the extent of this deep engagement.

He recalls co-authoring a 2022 policy article with a former US State Department colleague, advocating for a Western “on-ramp” into the region.

“We focused on the South Caucasus, especially after the 2020 war, where Azerbaijan liberated much of the territory under Armenian occupation. Since then, I’ve seen real infrastructural development there, which shows how serious Azerbaijan is. Our message was clear: the West must respond.”

Fawn also adds that there was a rare continuity between the Trump and Biden administrations on global infrastructure through the G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), to counter the BRI.

Still, key opportunities were missed. He cites Georgia’s Anaklia port project, once set to be led by an American consortium, but later taken over by a Chinese one after the deal collapsed. “Now, China will have a port on the Black Sea,” Fawn says. “That’s significant: it boosts China’s position at the Middle Corridor’s endpoint and marks a lost chance for the West.”

Türkiye’s enduring presence

Any serious discussion of connectivity and influence in Central Asia must include Türkiye, a country with both strategic geography and deep historical and cultural ties. For Professor Fawn, this connection is more than theoretical or symbolic.

“After many years of travel across the Caucasus, Central Asia, and even Mongolia, I’ve consistently been struck by Türkiye’s strong cultural and linguistic presence,” he says.

“Statues and parks named after Ataturk, Turkish universities, and a broad network of alumni educated in Türkiye reflect decades of outreach. Many across the region speak Turkish, thanks to early initiatives supporting language study and academic exchange,” Fawn adds.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Türkiye moved quickly to establish a foothold in these emerging markets. Turkish construction firms, retailers, and consumer goods became everyday features in economies transitioning from central planning.

“The Soviet system was a deficient economy,” Fawn remarks. “Türkiye helped fill that Gap, and still plays a major role in the region, the influence is very strong in everyday economic life.”

“Türkiye and the EU are well-positioned to reinforce one another, if they can align their efforts.” Rick Fawn

In this context, complementary cooperation between the EU and Türkiye in the region appears not only possible but increasingly necessary. “The idea of cooperation between the EU and Türkiye is both good and possible,” he says, adding that “Türkiye’s embedded cultural and economic ties combined with the EU’s infrastructure ambitions, the two actors are well positioned to reinforce one another if they can align their efforts.”

Azerbaijan’s strategic confidence

At the centre of this evolving landscape lies the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route—a route that threads from Central Asia through the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus, ultimately linking to European markets. For the EU, this corridor is not just a logistics path; it is essential to energy diversification and a geopolitical lifeline.

Azerbaijan is stepping up its diplomatic and strategic outreach. Professor Fawn, having participated in conferences hosted by the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy and the Centre for the Analysis of International Relations, describes its foreign policy as dynamic and outward-looking.