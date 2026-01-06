Inside a bustling workshop at a Kenyan university, a compact robot mounted on bright yellow wheels rolls across the tiled floor, pauses, turns its sensor-laden head, and recalibrates its route.

Nearby, students huddle over soldering irons and open circuit boards, carefully stripping wires, uploading new code, and testing prototypes that, just weeks earlier, existed only as rough sketches.

For many aspiring engineers, including students from families unable to afford such equipment, the Cezeri Lab represents the first place where abstract ideas take physical form.

Türkiye’s partnership with Kenya has introduced advanced fabrication tools that enable students to move beyond theory-heavy textbooks to building, handling, and watching machines come to life.

The Cezeri Lab is a technology and innovation initiative backed by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), aimed at fostering practical skills in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, and applied engineering among young people.

Named after 12th-century inventor Al-Jazari, the programme emphasises hands-on learning using modern tools such as robotics kits, 3D printers, and coding platforms.

TIKA has rolled out Cezeri Labs across several countries to strengthen science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education. These labs have been established in countries including Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Niger, and Tanzania, in collaboration with local universities and technical institutions. Beyond providing equipment, the programme also includes instructor training to ensure sustainability and local capacity building.

Robotics, automation, software development

In Kenya, the Cezeri Lab was launched at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), offering students practical exposure to robotics, automation, and software development to complement their academic coursework.

Fifth-year aerospace engineering student Brian Viiya stands beside a table cluttered with 3D-printed gears, servo motors, and hand-cut frames.

“The things we’ve been able to do in the short time that it has been here are incredible,” he said, noting that projects which once required months can now be completed “within a very short period of time and efficiently.”

More than speed, he said, the experience has instilled confidence among students who previously felt far removed from the global engineering community.

Close by, final-year student Alex Katuso carefully checks the alignment of a 3D-printed helicopter rotor, slowly rotating the blade between his fingers.

Inspired by childhood trips to the airport, where he watched planes take off and imagined how they worked, aviation has long been his ambition. Yet, until the lab was established, that goal felt out of reach.

“When I joined Kenyatta University, being the only university offering aerospace engineering up to now, I’ve seen it fulfilling my dreams and making me see that, yes, there’s a future and there’s hope,” Katuso said.

A space that feels alive

The lab itself feels like a living organism. Filament 3D printers hum steadily in one corner, laying down thin layers of melted plastic that gradually rise into green and yellow robot parts.