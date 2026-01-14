A crane at a China-backed high-speed rail project in Thailand collapsed onto a passenger train on Wednesday and caused it to derail, killing at least 28 people and injuring dozens more, authorities said.

The massive crane's broken structure was left resting on giant concrete pillars, while smoke rose from the wreckage of the train below, footage from the scene verified by AFP showed.

Rescuers worked to extract passengers from the tilted carriages in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeast of the capital Bangkok.

Mitr Intrpanya, who was at the scene, said he heard a loud noise "like something sliding down from above, followed by two explosions".

"When I went to see what had happened, I found the crane sitting on a passenger train with three carriages," the 54-year-old told AFP. "The metal from the crane appeared to strike the middle of the second carriage, slicing it in half."

The health ministry said in a statement that 28 were killed and 64 people were hospitalised, seven in serious condition.

The accident happened at a construction site that is part of a more than $5 billion project backed by Beijing to build a high-speed rail network in Thailand.

It aims to connect Bangkok to Kunming in China via Laos by 2028 as part of China's vast "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative.

'Only company in charge'

Engineering consultant Theerachote Rujiviphat, an adviser on the high-speed project, told AFP the Thai company contracted to build the section of the high-speed rail where the crane fell, Italian-Thai Development, was solely responsible for its collapse.

Theerachote, from the China Railway Design Corporation, said the launching crane that fell onto the existing rail tracks also belonged to Italian-Thai Development.

"It is the only company in charge. A similar accident also happened a few years ago under their responsibility," Theerachote added.

A representative for Italian-Thai Development, one of Thailand's biggest construction firms, said the company could not immediately answer questions from AFP.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said authorities must determine the cause of the crane collapse and hold those responsible to account.

"These kind of incidents happen very regularly," he told reporters in Bangkok.