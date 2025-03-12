POLITICS
Poland’s former President Walesa calls Musk ‘a man who means nothing’
Lech Walesa has weighed into a spat between Polish and US leaders
Poland former President Lech Walesa calls billionaire Elon Musk "a man who means nothing." / AP
March 12, 2025

Poland’s former President Lech Walesa weighed into an ongoing spat between Polish and US leaders on Wednesday, calling billionaire Elon Musk "a man who means nothing."

“Let's do our own thing, let's create European security and strong alliances here, in Europe, let's not deal with and worry about Musk. I don't worry about him … he should be avoided … he is a man who means nothing," the Nobel Peace Prize laureate said in an interview with the Polish tabloid Super Express.

Over the weekend, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski clashed with Musk, a close adviser to US President Donald Trump, and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sikorski and Musk argued over the Starlink system, with Musk claiming that if he wanted to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink, its “entire front line” would collapse.

In response, Sikorski said that Starlink for Ukraine is paid for by Poland as part of a bilateral trade agreement and that any threat to shut it down would prompt a search for an alternative network.

Rubio then accused Sikorski of making things up.

"Nobody threatened to cut Ukraine off from Starlink. And thank God, without Starlink, Ukraine would have lost this war a long time ago, and the Russians would now be on the border with Poland," he said.

A moment later, Musk reacted to Sikorski's post.

“Be quiet, little man. You pay a small part of the costs. And there is no substitute for Starlink," he wrote. Musk later called Sikorski a "puppet" of American-Hungarian investor George Soros.


SOURCE:AA
