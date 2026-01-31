US
2 min read
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
Tens of thousands join marches and boycotts across the United States to protest President Trump's "Operation Metro Surge."
Thousands join 'National Shutdown' as investigation targets federal agents. / Reuters
January 31, 2026

Massive crowds have turned out at anti-ICE protests across the United States as the Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal officers.

Nationwide demonstrations are underway against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies, with organisers calling for a boycott of work, school and shopping.

Protests have focused on opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In Minneapolis, a large crowd marched through the city centre chanting slogans and holding signs reading “ICE Out.”

Demonstrators gathered near Government Plaza and surrounding streets, with thousands again taking part in rallies similar to those held the previous week.

The Department of Justice has confirmed it is conducting a civil rights investigation into the shooting of Pretti, examining whether officers from the Department of Homeland Security violated the law.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the probe would focus on the actions of the officers involved.

The protests follow the fatal shootings of Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents earlier this month.

Several journalists have also been detained in connection with recent protests.

The lawyer for Don Lemon said the former CNN anchor was arrested in Los Angeles over his presence at a protest inside a Minnesota church.

Independent journalist Georgia Fort was also detained while filming before later being released.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
