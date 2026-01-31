Massive crowds have turned out at anti-ICE protests across the United States as the Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal officers.

Nationwide demonstrations are underway against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies, with organisers calling for a boycott of work, school and shopping.

Protests have focused on opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In Minneapolis, a large crowd marched through the city centre chanting slogans and holding signs reading “ICE Out.”

Demonstrators gathered near Government Plaza and surrounding streets, with thousands again taking part in rallies similar to those held the previous week.

The Department of Justice has confirmed it is conducting a civil rights investigation into the shooting of Pretti, examining whether officers from the Department of Homeland Security violated the law.