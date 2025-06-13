Israel launched a major attack on Iran, drawing their long-running shadow war into the open conflict in a way that could spiral into a wider, more dangerous regional war.

The strikes early Friday set off explosions in the capital of Tehran as Israel said it was targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities. Iranian state media reported that the leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and at least four top nuclear scientists had been killed.

Israel's attack comes as tensions have escalated over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme, which Israel sees as a threat to its existence.

The Trump administration revived efforts to negotiate limits on Iran’s uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. But the indirect talks between American and Iranian diplomats have hit a stalemate. The attack has pushed the region into a new and uncertain phase.

What do we know so far?

Israel hit nuclear sites and killed the Revolutionary Guard chief along with other senior Iranian officials. Israeli leaders said the attack was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb as the country enriches uranium and comes close to a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels.

Iran has long said its programme is peaceful, and US intelligence agencies have assessed Iran was not actively building a weapon.

In a video announcing the military attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes hit Iran's main enrichment site, the Natanz atomic facility, and targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists.

He said that Israel had also targeted Iran's ballistic missile arsenal. Iranian state TV reported that the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and one of Iran's most important commanders, General Hossein Salami, had been killed. Residents of Tehran reported hearing huge explosions. Iranian state TV broadcast footage of blown-out walls, burning roofs and shattered windows in residential buildings across the capital.

It reported that blasts had set the Revolutionary Guard's headquarters ablaze.

Israel closed its airspace

Bracing for retaliation, Israel closed its airspace and said it was calling up tens of thousands of soldiers to protect the country's borders. Netanyahu claimed Friday that if Iran wasn't stopped, "it could produce a nuclear weapon within a very short time.”

But it likely would take Iran months to build a weapon, should it choose to do so. It also hasn’t proved its ability to miniaturise a bomb to be placed atop missiles. Iranian officials have openly threatened to pursue the bomb.