Acute food insecurity is worsening across 16 global “hunger hotspots”, potentially developing into famine between November 2025 and May 2026 that would put millions at risk, a new UN report warns.

Acute food insecurity means families cannot meet their basic food needs. But at the 4th (Emergency) and 5th (Catastrophe/Famine) phases, hunger becomes life-threatening.

Alongside economic shocks and extreme weather, conflict and violence are the main drivers of hunger in 14 of the affected areas, according to the FAO–WFP Hunger Hotspots report released on November 12.