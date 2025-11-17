HUMANITARIAN AID
1 min read
UN sounds alarm on global hunger hotspots
The UN warns of a worsening global hunger crisis, highlighting 16 hotspots where millions are at risk of famine through May 2026.
UN sounds alarm on global hunger hotspots
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin / TRT World
November 17, 2025

Acute food insecurity is worsening across 16 global “hunger hotspots”, potentially developing into famine between November 2025 and May 2026 that would put millions at risk, a new UN report warns. 

Acute food insecurity means families cannot meet their basic food needs. But at the 4th (Emergency) and 5th (Catastrophe/Famine) phases, hunger becomes life-threatening.

Alongside economic shocks and extreme weather, conflict and violence are the main drivers of hunger in 14 of the affected areas, according to the FAO–WFP Hunger Hotspots report released on November 12.

RECOMMENDED

With only $10.5 billion of the $29 billion humanitarian funding needed to “avert widespread starvation” received by aid groups by late October, budget cuts have forced agencies to scale back food, nutrition and school feeding programmes.

"We are on the brink of a completely preventable hunger catastrophe," WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain warned, adding that “time is running out.”

Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing