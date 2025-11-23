The US has insisted that its Ukraine proposal is indeed official US policy, denying claims by a group of senators that Secretary of State Marco Rubio told them the document under discussion is just a Russian "wish list."

The dispute over the 28-point plan — which cedes Ukrainian territory long sought by Moscow — threw an extraordinary element of confusion into efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

President Donald Trump has pushed the 28-point plan, pressuring the Ukrainians to accept it within days. Negotiators will meet in Switzerland on Sunday.

However, after a storm of criticism that the proposal is almost entirely favourable to Moscow, several US senators spoke out, holding a press conference at the Halifax Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday.

The senators — Republican Mike Rounds, independent Angus King, and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen — said Rubio told them the current Ukraine proposal is not the official US position, but instead lays out a "Russian wish list."

"What he (Rubio) told us was that this was not the American proposal. This was a proposal that was received by someone...representing Russia in this proposal. It was given to Mr Witkoff," Rounds said, referring to Trump's diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff.

"It is not our recommendation. It is not our peace plan."

King corroborated those comments, saying "the leaked 28-point plan — which, according to Secretary Rubio, is not the administration's position — it is essentially the wish list of the Russians that is now being presented to the Europeans and to the Ukrainians."

State Department's response

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott denied the claims, sharing a post on X citing King's comments.