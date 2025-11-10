Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani also said that the Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa held a "constructive" meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington following months of intensive preparations.
On X, al Shaibani said on Monday that the talks covered "the subject of Syria in all its aspects," stressing support for Syria's unity, reconstruction, and the removal of obstacles to its recovery.
He added that "the Syrian people always deserve a better future."
Al Sharaa departed the White House on Monday after nearly two hours of talks with US President Donald Trump and senior officials.
The visit was the first by a Syrian leader to the White House since the nation gained independence nearly 80 years ago.
Growing ties
Trump said that Washington will do everything to make Syria successful.
Addressing reporters after meeting with al Sharaa for nearly two hours, Trump said his administration will "do everything we can to make Syria successful," hailing al Sharaa as "a very strong leader."
"He comes from a very tough place, and he's a tough guy. I liked him. I get along with him, the president, the new president in Syria," the US president said in the Oval Office.
Trump forecasted forthcoming announcements on Syria but did not detail them, saying only that "we want to see Syria become a country that's very successful, and I think this leader can do it."
"He has had a rough past. And I think, frankly, if you didn't have a rough past, you wouldn't have a chance. He gets along very well with Türkiye, with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, who's a great leader. Erdogan is a great leader. And very much in favour of what's happening in Syria. We have to make Syria work," he said.
"Syria is a big part of the Middle East, and I will tell you, I think it is working. And really well. We're working also with Israel, on, you know, getting along with Syria, getting along with everybody. And that's working amazingly," he added.