Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday it will not submit lists of staff demanded by Israel to maintain access to Gaza and the occupied West Bank, saying it had not been able to obtain assurances over the safety of its teams.

MSF, which supports and helps staff hospitals in Gaza, is one of 37 international organisations that Israel ordered this month to stop work in the Palestinian territories unless they meet new rules, including providing employee details.

The aid groups say sharing such staff information could pose a safety risk, pointing to the hundreds of aid workers who were killed or injured during the two-year Gaza war.

Israel's diaspora ministry, which manages the registration process, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lack of concrete safety guarantees from Israeli authorities