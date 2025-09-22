New York — Each year, the opening of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) commences on September 9, however, the main events unfold during the "high-level week", from September 23-30 at UN Headquarters in New York.

The General Debate sees presidents, prime ministers, top diplomats, and business leaders convene for talks, negotiations, and networking.

According to the UN, this year's theme, "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights," emphasises reinvigorating multilateralism, accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and addressing global challenges amid geopolitical shifts, technological advancements, and climate urgency.

These leaders will be closely observed during the "high-level week".

US President Donald Trump

Trump is scheduled to deliver his first UN address since returning to office, speaking to world leaders on the morning of September 23.

Trump is set to return to the UNGA podium amidst his administration's current policies that affect multilateral institutions. These policies include global aid reductions and withdrawals from specific UN bodies.

In his first term (2017-2021), Trump addressed the UNGA four times, often stressing "America First" policies and criticising globalism.

He is expected to continue his stance on global policies and promote his efforts in settling what he claims to be "seven global conflicts in seven months," asserting that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan will maintain his objections to the UN's structure, advocating for its review under the banner: "the world is bigger than five".

He's expected to reiterate to world leaders that humanity's fate shouldn't rest solely with the five permanent UN Security Council members on pivotal global matters.

Given Israel's ongoing genocidal war in Gaza since October 2023, Palestine is expected to feature prominently in his UNGA address, following prior criticisms of the UN's handling of injustices there.

Erdogan aims to position Türkiye as a key advocate for Palestinian rights.

Expect strong condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he has likened to Hitler. There will also be demands for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a hostage-prisoner swap deal, unhindered humanitarian aid delivery, reconstruction of Gaza, and broader global recognition of a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with Occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

Syria's Ahmed al Sharaa

Al Sharaa is scheduled to speak at the General Debate, that will mark his UN debut and also make him the first Syrian president to participate in the UNGA since Noureddine al-Atassi did so in 1967.

Al Sharaa will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani and a high-level diplomatic delegation, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency.

Syrian delegation members have been granted an exemption from UN travel restrictions, which have been in place for over a decade.

The waiver occurs as the US aims to improve relations with Damascus after Bashar al-Assad's removal and reintegrate the nation into the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, all Sharaa is expected to meet with various leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the "Turkish House" in New York.

Al Sharaa, is slated to address the 15th Annual Concordia Summit (September 22-24), focusing on rebuilding, global engagement, and partnerships.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas will address world leaders via video after the United States revoked his visa last month.

This action has been criticised as a potential violation of the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement, which mandates that the US permit transit for officials invited by the UN.

This development follows a vote at the UNGA on Friday, where it was decided by 145 votes to 5, with six abstentions, to permit him to submit a pre-recorded video statement for the General Debate.

This also applies to any sessions during the UN General Assembly’s subsequent high-level week, during which leaders from countries worldwide traditionally address the assembly.

Abbas aimed to join a French-Saudi summit promoting a two-state solution. France, the UK, Canada, and Australia now recognise Palestine.

In his statement, Abbas will likely urge remaining countries to follow suit and condemn US and Israeli opposition. He is expected to launch strong criticism of Israel's policies, including illegal settlement expansion, land confiscation, and Israel's war on Gaza.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu is confirmed to address the UNGA on September 26, amid UN report that his country is committing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and heightened global tensions over Israel's attacks on Arab neighbours and beyond.