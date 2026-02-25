US President Donald Trump said that for each body of a deceased hostage recovered from besieged Gaza, up to a hundred other corpses were discovered in the decimated ruins of the Palestinian territory.

"They dug and they dug and they dug. It's a tough thing to do, going through, bodies all over, passing up 100 bodies, sometimes, for each one that they found," Trump said during his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday.

"They found all 28. Nobody thought that was possible, but we did it," he added, referring to the bodies of the hostages that were eventually returned to Israel.

Trump further sought to downplay the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza that have persisted despite a ceasefire he helped to broker in October.