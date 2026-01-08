Spain is ready to send troops to Palestine for peacekeeping "when the opportunity presents itself", just as it is willing to deploy forces to Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

"I will propose to parliament, when the opportunity presents itself, that we send peacekeeping troops to Palestine, once we can see how to advance this task of pacification," he told a gathering of Spanish ambassadors in Madrid.

"Of course, we have not forgotten Palestine and the Gaza Strip... Spain must actively participate in rebuilding hope in Palestine. The situation there remains intolerable."

Sanchez also reaffirmed Spain's willingness to deploy troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal, calling the current moment "critical" and "decisive" for achieving peace there.