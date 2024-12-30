POLITICS
1 min read
North Korean soldier fighting for Russia captured in Ukraine
It comes after a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week that nearly 3.000 North Korean soldiers have been "killed or wounded" during the war.
00:00
North Korean soldier fighting for Russia captured in Ukraine
This marks the first official confirmation of a North Korean combatant’s capture in the conflict. / AP
December 30, 2024

aaA North Korean soldier deployed to support Russia in its war with Ukraine was captured by Ukrainian forces, South Korea has confirmed.

"Through real-time information sharing with an allied country's intelligence agency, it has been confirmed that one injured North Korean soldier has been captured," South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS ) said in a statement on Friday.

This marks the first official confirmation of a North Korean combatant’s capture in the conflict.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Monday that more than 1,000 North Korean soldiers had been casualties and that Pyongyang is preparing for the "rotation or additional deployment of soldiers."

North Korea is also supplying Russia with advanced weaponry, including 240mm rocket launchers and 170mm self-propelled artillery.

RECOMMENDED

Seoul’s military believes that North Korea is leveraging the war to modernise its conventional military capabilities through battlefield experience.

Meanwhile, North Korean state media highlighted strengthening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin lauding their defence pact as a "breakthrough document" and noting improved bilateral relations following talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast