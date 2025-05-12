Türkiye has become a country which the world sees as a key actor for peace diplomacy, global-scale aid, support, and mediation, the nation’s president has said.

"Earlier, we spoke with Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelensky. Last week, we also discussed this (Ukraine) issue with US President Trump, talking about the steps we could take to stop the bloodshed,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

“We also support my dear friend (US President Donald) Trump’s will to resolve hot conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. Thanks be to God, Türkiye has become a country sought after for aid, support, and mediation in global peace diplomacy.”

On ongoing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fourth year, Erdogan said that “as the only country trusted by all sides,” Türkiye is ready to contribute to Thursday's Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul and will gladly host them.