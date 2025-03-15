US Vice President JD Vance expressed confidence that a deal to sell TikTok and ensure its continued operation in the country will be mostly finalised by the April deadline.

“There will almost certainly be a high-level agreement that I think satisfies our national security concerns, allows there to be a distinct American TikTok enterprise,” Vance said in an interview on Friday with NBC News aboard Air Force Two.

“Typically, some of these deals that are much smaller and involve much less capital take months to close,” he said.

“We’re trying to close this thing by early April. I think that the outlines of this thing will be very clear. The question is whether we can get all the paper done,” he added.

TikTok’s future in the US has been uncertain since last year when then-President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation requiring its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the platform to a non-Chinese buyer or face a nationwide ban.