Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared before the Tel Aviv District Court for the first time since he requested a pardon from President Isaac Herzog in his corruption trial.

According to Israeli Channel 12, Netanyahu’s trial session began on Monday “without the judges addressing the pardon request.”

The channel added that the Israeli premier requested the cancellation of his court appearance on Tuesday, citing “diplomatic and security schedules.”

Judges said they would consider the request, the broadcaster said.

On Sunday, Netanyahu asked the Israeli president to grant him a pardon from corruption charges that have pursued him for many years.

The request sparked divisions in Israel, as many opposed granting a pardon unless Netanyahu admits guilt and withdraws from political life.

Herzog said on Monday he would only think about what is in Israel's "best interests".

The issue is "clearly provoking debate and is deeply unsettling for many people in the country, across different communities", Herzog said in a statement.