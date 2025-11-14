Indian authorities demolished the home of a Muslim man in Indian-administered Kashmir's Pulwama district, alleging that he was the one who carried out this week's car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, the Times of India reported on Friday.

Such demolitions of homes and shops primarily targeting the country’s Muslim population have become a routine affair in India, where authorities use this as a form of collective punishment imposed on the families of the accused.

Police have not produced documentary evidence linking the accused to the attack in which a car blew up, killing at least 12 people. Police allege that Umar Un Nabi, a 35-year-old doctor from Pulwama, was driving the car. But his identification remains unconfirmed pending a full forensic report.

Delhi Police said on Thursday that preliminary DNA analysis indicates the bomber was Nabi, who worked in Haryana's Faridabad, the Hindustan Times reported.

Officials said the samples were taken from a severed leg found trapped between the car's accelerator and steering column. Police added that a forensic science laboratory verbally relayed the match, while the final written report is still awaited.

The absence of completed forensic documentation has prompted questions about whether the identification is conclusive. Indian authorities have previously been criticised by rights groups and legal experts for attributing attacks to suspects before judicial review.

The demolition came days after UN human rights experts warned of what they described as widespread abuse in Indian-administered Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people.

In a 20-page communication sent to India's representative in Geneva on September 5, experts alleged mass arbitrary detentions, collective punishment and targeted demolitions disproportionately affecting the region's Muslim population.

According to the UN letter, Indian forces arrested approximately 2,800 people in the region after the Pahalgam incident.