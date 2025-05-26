US
2 min read
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
The University of Tokyo considers to accept Harvard University students if they are barred from studying at the Ivy League institute.
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Last week, the Trump administration took away Harvard University's ability to enrol foreign students and force existing foreign students to transfer or lose their legal status by deciding to revoke the university’s certification of its Student and Exchange Visitor Programme. / AFP
May 26, 2025

The University of Tokyo plans to temporarily accept international students affected by Harvard’s admissions suspension, allowing them to take classes and earn credits until they can resume their studies elsewhere.

The Trump’s administration has moved to end Harvard's ability to enrol foreign students and force existing foreign students to transfer or lose their legal status by deciding to revoke the university’s certification of its Student and Exchange Visitor Programme.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump defends foreign student ban at Harvard amid legal battle


A US judge, however, temporarily blocked the move and the legality of the administration’s decision is under review.

The suspension of Harvard University's acceptance of international students will not take effect for the time being, as a federal district court issued a temporary injunction on May 23.

RECOMMENDED

Building on its 2022 initiative to support students displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war—with access to labs, housing, financial aid, language lessons, and counseling—the university of Tokyo aims to extend similar support to impacted Harvard students. 

The same system will be applied to international students at Harvard University, according to the university. Besides financial aid, the programme also offers Japanese language lessons and counselling services. The university said it is still exploring details.

Japan has also urged Washington to minimise any impact on Japanese students enrolled at Harvard.

RelatedTRT Global - US judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'