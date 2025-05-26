The University of Tokyo plans to temporarily accept international students affected by Harvard’s admissions suspension, allowing them to take classes and earn credits until they can resume their studies elsewhere.

The Trump’s administration has moved to end Harvard's ability to enrol foreign students and force existing foreign students to transfer or lose their legal status by deciding to revoke the university’s certification of its Student and Exchange Visitor Programme.

A US judge, however, temporarily blocked the move and the legality of the administration’s decision is under review.

The suspension of Harvard University's acceptance of international students will not take effect for the time being, as a federal district court issued a temporary injunction on May 23.