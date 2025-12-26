Türkiye has launched its first national climate and disaster preparedness training programme designed for children aged 4 to 8, amid growing concern over the country’s exposure to earthquakes and climate-related hazards.
The programme, developed in partnership between Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and humanitarian organisation Save the Children Türkiye, was officially introduced on December 24, marking the start of a phased nationwide rollout, Save the Children Türkiye said.
Implemented in coordination with the Ministry of National Education, the initiative aims to help children understand climate and disaster risks in an empowering way.
“Many children in Türkiye are growing up facing various risks, from earthquakes and fires to floods and the effects of the climate crisis,” Save the Children Turkiye Country Director Berna Koroglu said. “Working alongside AFAD, we have taken a step to make this reality safer and more understandable for children.”
What’s in the programme?
The programme includes 16 interactive educational modules specifically designed for age groups between 4-5 and 6-8.
Through stories, songs, art and movement-based activities, the modules introduce basic concepts related to climate, weather events and actions children can take before, during and after disasters.
Organisers say the content is expected to be integrated into national education activities and expanded across preschools and primary schools, with the aim of reaching millions of children.
The first expansion phase is under way in Istanbul, where trainer teachers from all 39 districts have begun receiving instruction. Implementation in other provinces is planned in stages.
AFAD officials said teacher training is key to ensuring disaster awareness becomes permanent and widespread across classrooms nationwide.
“Teachers are our most valuable guides, the first point of contact with our children, guiding them and reinforcing their sense of security.” said Damla Dereli Bulut, education and awareness services branch manager at AFAD’s Istanbul provincial directorate.
“Bringing disaster awareness into classrooms will help ensure it becomes permanent and widespread across the country.”