Türkiye has launched its first national climate and disaster preparedness training programme designed for children aged 4 to 8, amid growing concern over the country’s exposure to earthquakes and climate-related hazards.

The programme, developed in partnership between Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and humanitarian organisation Save the Children Türkiye, was officially introduced on December 24, marking the start of a phased nationwide rollout, Save the Children Türkiye said.

Implemented in coordination with the Ministry of National Education, the initiative aims to help children understand climate and disaster risks in an empowering way.

“Many children in Türkiye are growing up facing various risks, from earthquakes and fires to floods and the effects of the climate crisis,” Save the Children Turkiye Country Director Berna Koroglu said. “Working alongside AFAD, we have taken a step to make this reality safer and more understandable for children.”

What’s in the programme?

The programme includes 16 interactive educational modules specifically designed for age groups between 4-5 and 6-8.