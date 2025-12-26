WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye rolls out first national disaster preparedness programme for young children
A new national programme by AFAD and Save the Children Türkiye aims to help children aged 4 to 8 understand climate and disaster risks through play, songs and art.
Türkiye rolls out first national disaster preparedness programme for young children
The programme was officially introduced on December 24, marking the start of a phased nationwide rollout. / Photo: SaveChildrenTR/X
December 26, 2025

Türkiye has launched its first national climate and disaster preparedness training programme designed for children aged 4 to 8, amid growing concern over the country’s exposure to earthquakes and climate-related hazards.

The programme, developed in partnership between Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and humanitarian organisation Save the Children Türkiye, was officially introduced on December 24, marking the start of a phased nationwide rollout, Save the Children Türkiye said.

Implemented in coordination with the Ministry of National Education, the initiative aims to help children understand climate and disaster risks in an empowering way.

“Many children in Türkiye are growing up facing various risks, from earthquakes and fires to floods and the effects of the climate crisis,” Save the Children Turkiye Country Director Berna Koroglu said. “Working alongside AFAD, we have taken a step to make this reality safer and more understandable for children.”

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye nears completion of vast post-quake reconstruction drive

What’s in the programme?

The programme includes 16 interactive educational modules specifically designed for age groups between 4-5 and 6-8.

RECOMMENDED

Through stories, songs, art and movement-based activities, the modules introduce basic concepts related to climate, weather events and actions children can take before, during and after disasters.

Organisers say the content is expected to be integrated into national education activities and expanded across preschools and primary schools, with the aim of reaching millions of children.

The first expansion phase is under way in Istanbul, where trainer teachers from all 39 districts have begun receiving instruction. Implementation in other provinces is planned in stages.

AFAD officials said teacher training is key to ensuring disaster awareness becomes permanent and widespread across classrooms nationwide.

“Teachers are our most valuable guides, the first point of contact with our children, guiding them and reinforcing their sense of security.” said Damla Dereli Bulut, education and awareness services branch manager at AFAD’s Istanbul provincial directorate.

“Bringing disaster awareness into classrooms will help ensure it becomes permanent and widespread across the country.”

RelatedTRT World - Timeline: Major earthquakes that hit Türkiye in recent decades
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing