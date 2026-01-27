Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for a renewed momentum in Türkiye-European Union relations, identifying the modernisation of the Customs Union and visa liberalisation as primary targets for diplomatic progress.

Speaking alongside French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Ankara, Fidan emphasised on Tuesday that the strategic weight of both nations within NATO necessitates deeper bilateral consultation to safeguard European security.

"Considering the significant roles both countries play in NATO and European security, we underlined that there is much more we can achieve," Fidan told reporters.

Breaking the EU Deadlock

Fidan highlighted a shared ambition to move past the current stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs.

He noted that the political directives from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Emmanuel Macron have set a clear mandate to advance ties across commercial, economic, and political spheres.

"We exchanged views on how to overcome the existing blockages," Fidan stated.

"We have several targets ahead of us. One is updating the Customs Union Agreement, and the other is implementing the visa liberalisation agreement. We discussed how to move these forward."

Franco-Turkish cooperation

The meeting covered an expansive "subject set", reflecting the complexity of the current geopolitical landscape.

Fidan noted that the talks spanned global security threats, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the latest developments in Iran, Syria, and Gaza.

A significant portion of the dialogue was dedicated to the fight against the Daesh terror group, which Fidan described as a "continuous necessity".