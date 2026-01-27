Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for a renewed momentum in Türkiye-European Union relations, identifying the modernisation of the Customs Union and visa liberalisation as primary targets for diplomatic progress.
Speaking alongside French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Ankara, Fidan emphasised on Tuesday that the strategic weight of both nations within NATO necessitates deeper bilateral consultation to safeguard European security.
"Considering the significant roles both countries play in NATO and European security, we underlined that there is much more we can achieve," Fidan told reporters.
Breaking the EU Deadlock
Fidan highlighted a shared ambition to move past the current stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs.
He noted that the political directives from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Emmanuel Macron have set a clear mandate to advance ties across commercial, economic, and political spheres.
"We exchanged views on how to overcome the existing blockages," Fidan stated.
"We have several targets ahead of us. One is updating the Customs Union Agreement, and the other is implementing the visa liberalisation agreement. We discussed how to move these forward."
Franco-Turkish cooperation
The meeting covered an expansive "subject set", reflecting the complexity of the current geopolitical landscape.
Fidan noted that the talks spanned global security threats, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the latest developments in Iran, Syria, and Gaza.
A significant portion of the dialogue was dedicated to the fight against the Daesh terror group, which Fidan described as a "continuous necessity".
The ministers also assessed the latest stage of Russia-Ukraine negotiations and Türkiye's potential contributions to the "Coalition of Willing."
Fidan pointed to Mediterranean security and the broader NATO framework as areas where Franco-Turkish cooperation is indispensable.
He praised the "high-quality exchange of ideas" regarding how to bolster European security within the alliance.
Essential role of Türkiye
Barrot also underscored the essential role Türkiye and France must play in the political future of Gaza, describing Ankara as a vital guarantor of regional stability.
"Türkiye and France have significant duties to perform in the political transition process in Gaza," Barrot stated, following a meeting that touched upon the humanitarian crisis, counter-terrorism, and the shifting dynamics in Syria.
He added that ensuring the continuous flow of aid through humanitarian corridors remains a top priority.
He also confirmed France’s readiness to participate in NATO exercises in Greenland, noting Türkiye’s upcoming role as host of the NATO Summit in July.
Barrot revealed that bilateral trade volume surpassed $27 billion in 2025, with over 400 French companies currently operating in Türkiye, providing 143,000 jobs.
Looking ahead to the global stage, Barrot noted that 2026 would see both nations take on leadership roles: France assuming the G7 presidency and Türkiye hosting the COP31 climate summit.