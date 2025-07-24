WORLD
2 min read
Uneasy calm in Thailand, Cambodia, as Malaysia steps in to ease tensions
As deadly border clashes rattle Thailand and Cambodia, Malaysia’s prime minister says both sides are showing signs of openness to dialogue and an immediate ceasefire.
Uneasy calm in Thailand, Cambodia, as Malaysia steps in to ease tensions
Thai forces say that they have destroyed two Cambodian tanks and regained control of territory near the Preah Vihear Temple. (Photo: AFP) / AFP
July 24, 2025

At least 12 people have been killed and over 30 wounded during a day of intense clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, as both nations exchanged air strikes and artillery fire near their disputed border. 

The violence on Thursday, the deadliest in years, prompted regional and international concern, though both governments have signalled openness to dialogue.

While the origins of Thursday’s flare-up remain contested, with both sides accusing the other of initiating fire, officials later stated that the situation along the border had “calmed down” by the evening.

Efforts to mediate are already underway.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), spoke with both leaders and urged an “immediate ceasefire.”

He welcomed what he called “positive signals” from both Bangkok and Phnom Penh and offered Malaysia’s help in facilitating talks.

The Thai Health Ministry confirmed that the dead included a child and a soldier.

Among the 31 wounded were seven soldiers.

Cambodia has not officially reported casualties, but Thai officials accused Cambodian rockets of striking multiple civilian areas, while Cambodian media alleged Thai F-16 fighter jets damaged the UNESCO-listed Preah Vihear Temple.

RECOMMENDED

Amid the escalating conflict, both countries closed schools and reported displacements of civilians on either side of the border.

Cambodian military officials claimed to have retained control over key border landmarks, including the Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabey temples, as well as the Mom Tei area.

RelatedTRT Global - Thailand recalls its ambassador, expels Cambodian envoy over border row

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet condemned what he described as “premeditated military aggression” by Thailand and urged the UN Security Council to intervene.

“We have no choice but to respond with military force,” he said, while maintaining Cambodia’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said his country had not declared war and emphasised the need to halt fighting before entering any negotiations. “What is happening is just armed clashes,” he told reporters, calling for calm and dialogue.

RelatedTRT Global - Thailand, Cambodia clash with jets and rockets in deadly border row, 12 dead

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland