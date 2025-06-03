WORLD
2 min read
History of the Kaaba
A look at the history of the holiest site in Islam.
History of the Kaaba
Producer: Nurdan Erdogan, Graphic Artist: Enes Danis / TRT World
June 3, 2025

There’s a ritual of pilgrimage to a holy site in almost all faiths.

Muslims worldwide have directed their prayers towards Mecca and the Kaaba five times a day for centuries.

Considered to be 'the House of God,' the Kaaba is the holiest site in Islam and located in the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Muslims began addressing their daily prayers ('qibla' in Arabic) in the direction of the Kaaba instead of Jerusalem after 624 CE.

Muslims believe that the Kaaba was constructed by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ismail, to pray to the one God.

The Kaaba was set on fire during the civil war between the Umayyad caliph, Abd Al Malik, and the ruler of Mecca, Ibn Zubayr, in 683 CE.

Prophet Muhammad removed idols from the Kaaba upon his victorious return to Mecca in 624 CE, according to Islamic sources.

RECOMMENDED

By the seventh century, the Kaaba was covered with kiswa, a black cloth that is replaced annually during the Hajj.

Ottoman Sultans Suleiman I and Selim II heavily renovated the complex in the 17th century after floods destroyed part of the Kaaba in 1630.

In 1976, the interior of the Kaaba was decorated with gold geometric motifs and inscribed with Quranic verses by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law