A US-Israeli strike has targeted Iran’s South Pars petrochemical complex in the southwestern energy hub of Asaluyeh, according to Iranian media reports.
Fars News Agency reported explosions at the site on Monday following the strike.
The semi-official Mehr News Agency said attacks hit petrochemical facilities in Asaluyeh, including the Jam and Damavand plants.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the military had struck what he called Iran’s largest petrochemical facility.
“Israel just struck Iran's largest petrochemical facility located in Asaluyeh,” he said in comments carried by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.
Katz claimed that the targeted facilities account for about 85 percent of Iran’s petrochemical exports and “are no longer operational".
Israel carried out a similar strike on the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Zone in southwest Khuzestan province on Saturday, a local Iranian official said, adding that five people were killed.
Israel also carried out strikes last month on gas facilities at the South Pars Special Economic Zone in Asaluyeh.
The South Pars/North Dome mega-field, the largest known natural gas reserve in the world, is shared between Iran and Qatar.
US President Donald Trump claimed that the US didn’t know about last month's attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field, saying Tel Aviv will not strike it again
In recent days, Israel has targeted key industrial sectors as part of the ongoing war against Iran.
On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli strikes had destroyed around 70 percent of Iran's steel production capacity, significantly undermining Tehran's ability to manufacture weapons.
Steel is a strategically important material used in industrial and military production, including for missiles, drones and ships.
Katz said he and Netanyahu had ordered the military "to continue striking with full force Iran's national infrastructure".