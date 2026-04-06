A US-Israeli strike has targeted Iran’s South Pars petrochemical complex in the southwestern energy hub of Asaluyeh, according to Iranian media reports.



Fars News Agency reported explosions at the site on Monday following the strike.



The semi-official Mehr News Agency said attacks hit petrochemical facilities in Asaluyeh, including the Jam and Damavand plants.



Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the military had struck what he called Iran’s largest petrochemical facility.



“Israel just struck Iran's largest petrochemical facility located in Asaluyeh,” he said in comments carried by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.



Katz claimed that the targeted facilities account for about 85 percent of Iran’s petrochemical exports and “are no longer operational".

Israel carried out a similar strike on the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Zone in southwest Khuzestan province on Saturday, a local Iranian official said, adding that five people were killed.

Israel also carried out strikes last month on gas facilities at the South Pars Special Economic Zone in Asaluyeh.

The South Pars/North Dome mega-field, the largest known natural gas reserve in the world, is shared between Iran and Qatar.

US President Donald Trump claimed that the US didn’t know about last month's attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field, saying Tel Aviv will not strike it again