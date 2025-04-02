Countries around the world have slammed US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs he announced, which is bound to escalate the global trade war, with the US Treasury warning countries not to retaliate.

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday that his country will fight Trump's tariffs with countermeasures.

"It's essential to act with purpose and with force, and that's what we will do," he told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting to discuss Canada's response.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum also said she would wait to take action on Thursday when it was clear how Trump's announcement would affect Mexico.

"It's not a question of if you impose tariffs on me, I'm going to impose tariffs on you," she said in a news briefing Wednesday morning. "Our interest is in strengthening the Mexican economy."

China said it "firmly opposes" sweeping new US tariffs on its exports and vowed "countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests".

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing said in a statement that those tariffs "do not comply with international trade rules and seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant parties".

It urged Washington to "immediately cancel" them, warning they "endanger global economic development", hurting US interests and international supply chains.

It also accused the United States of a "typical unilateral bullying practice".

The Brazilian Congress approved a law allowing the executive to respond to trade barriers, with the government saying the claim that the US tariffs are for reciprocity "doesn't reflect reality."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, seen as close to Trump, said that tariffs introduced by his administration were "wrong" and would not benefit the United States.

"We will do everything we can to work towards an agreement with the United States, with the goal of avoiding a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favour of other global players," she said in a statement on Facebook.

"In any case, as always, we will act in the interest of Italy and its economy, also engaging with other European partners," she added.

South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, directed the Industry Ministry to actively negotiate with Washington to minimise the impact of the US tariffs.

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News that countries shouldn't retaliate because there would be an escalation.

'Unjustified, illegal, unwarranted'

The head of the European Parliament's International Trade Committee sharply criticised Trump's announcement of a new 20 percent tariff on goods from the European Union as part of his long-promised vow to impose reciprocal tariffs on nations worldwide.