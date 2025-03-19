WORLD
1 min read
Armenian PM set to sign peace deal with Azerbaijan
Both nations agreed on the draft last week, marking a major step toward ending their decades-long conflict.
00:00
Armenian PM set to sign peace deal with Azerbaijan
“The draft of Peace Agreement between #Armenia and #Azerbaijan is agreed and waiting to be signed. I’m ready to put my signature under the agreed draft,” Pashinyan said in a statement. / Reuters
March 19, 2025

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared his readiness to sign the draft of a peace deal agreed upon between his country and neighbouring Azerbaijan.

“The draft of the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is agreed upon and waiting to be signed. I’m ready to put my signature under the agreed draft,” Pashinyan said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

Pashinyan’s remarks came as both Azerbaijan and Armenia separately announced an agreement on the draft of a peace deal last Thursday, set to end a decades-long conflict and establish diplomatic ties between Baku and Yerevan.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh—a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan—and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and demarcation talks.

RECOMMENDED

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.

RelatedTRT Global - Why Armenia must change its Constitution for permanent peace with Azerbaijan?

Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues