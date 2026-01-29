Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he is confident that the Turkic world will leave its mark on this century.

"As long as we stand heart to heart, God willing, we are confident we will leave the Turkic world’s mark on this century," said Erdogan, speaking at a joint press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Ankara on Thursday.

Erdogan said that over the past decade, Türkiye tripled bilateral trade with Uzbekistan.

"I believe we will soon reach our new $5 billion target," he added.

