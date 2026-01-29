Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he is confident that the Turkic world will leave its mark on this century.
"As long as we stand heart to heart, God willing, we are confident we will leave the Turkic world’s mark on this century," said Erdogan, speaking at a joint press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Ankara on Thursday.
Erdogan said that over the past decade, Türkiye tripled bilateral trade with Uzbekistan.
"I believe we will soon reach our new $5 billion target," he added.
‘One of the world’s new geopolitical power hubs’
For his part, Mirziyoyev said Türkiye is emerging as one of the world’s new geopolitical power centers, citing Ankara’s expanding global influence and strategic role.
“Türkiye is literally becoming one of the world’s new geopolitical power hubs,” Mirziyoyev said, adding that Türkiye’s growing influence extends beyond the Muslim world and that its “Century of Türkiye” vision is being implemented in an orderly and consistent manner.
Erdogan earlier welcomed Mirziyoyev at Ankara's presidential complex. He was accompanied by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, and other officials as he welcomed Mirziyoyev.
The Uzbek president inspected the guard of honour, and the two leaders posed for a souvenir photo in the Grand Honour Hall.
The two leaders held bilateral and delegation-level talks before attending the Fourth Meeting of the Türkiye–Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and a signing ceremony for agreements.