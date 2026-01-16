Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of holding up Moscow-Kiev peace negotiations mediated by the US, aiming to find a settlement for the nearly four-year war.

Speaking at a joint news conference on Friday in Kiev following talks with Czech President Petr Pavel, Zelenskyy said that he believes Ukraine has the initiative in the negotiations and that they have worked “very well” with the US side.

“In some issues, however, we are not on the same side (with the US). That is clear,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by state news agency Ukrinform.

“An ultimatum, in my view, is a non-working model in democratic relations between countries,” Zelenskyy said.

He further said Ukraine is interested in ending the war, which will enter its fifth year next month, just like the US, but that Russia is “delaying all processes, starting with the humanitarian track.”

Zelenskyy noted that there were agreements at the end of last year for an exchange involving 1,000 prisoners on each side, but that this proposal, as well as other subsequent proposals, were delayed by the Russian side.

Moscow has not yet commented on Zelenskyy's remarks, but voiced agreement with accusations by US President Donald Trump on Kiev holding up peace talks, according to state media outlets.