Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of holding up Moscow-Kiev peace negotiations mediated by the US, aiming to find a settlement for the nearly four-year war.
Speaking at a joint news conference on Friday in Kiev following talks with Czech President Petr Pavel, Zelenskyy said that he believes Ukraine has the initiative in the negotiations and that they have worked “very well” with the US side.
“In some issues, however, we are not on the same side (with the US). That is clear,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by state news agency Ukrinform.
“An ultimatum, in my view, is a non-working model in democratic relations between countries,” Zelenskyy said.
He further said Ukraine is interested in ending the war, which will enter its fifth year next month, just like the US, but that Russia is “delaying all processes, starting with the humanitarian track.”
Zelenskyy noted that there were agreements at the end of last year for an exchange involving 1,000 prisoners on each side, but that this proposal, as well as other subsequent proposals, were delayed by the Russian side.
Moscow has not yet commented on Zelenskyy's remarks, but voiced agreement with accusations by US President Donald Trump on Kiev holding up peace talks, according to state media outlets.
During the press conference, Zelenskyy also said Ukraine’s negotiating team is “actively” working with Trump representatives, and that a delegation is currently heading to the US for further meetings.
“We hope that there will be more clarity both regarding the documents that we have actually prepared with the American side, and regarding Russia's response to all the diplomatic work that has been and is taking place,” Zelenskyy said.
He further said that countries should actively cooperate under NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative to further support Kiev, arguing “such practical cooperation can yield truly important results.”
He also commented on a question of the possibility of the signing of an economic deal for Ukraine's post-war recovery during the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying his country’s delegation is heading to the US to finalise materials related to the package and the document on security guarantees.
“If everything is finalised, if there is acceptance from the American side, ... then signing will be possible during Davos,” he added. The upcoming edition of the WEF will take place on January 19-23.
For his part, Pavel was quoted as saying that Ukraine has already agreed to a compromise peace plan and is ready for a "number of painful concessions" provided that this leads to a peace settlement.