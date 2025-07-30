TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish long-range air defence missile Siper completes serial production acceptance tests
Steel Dome, established with national solutions at low, medium, and high altitudes, is becoming stronger every day, Türkiye's defence industry secretary says.
Turkish long-range air defence missile Siper completes serial production acceptance tests
Turkish long-range air defense missile Siper completes serial production acceptance tests / AA
July 30, 2025

Türkiye's domestically designed and produced long-range air defence system Siper missile has successfully completed its serial production acceptance tests, the country's defence industry secretary said.

"Siper, which undertakes high-altitude air defence missions, has further solidified its place in the inventory with successful tests. This development represents a critical milestone in Türkiye's layered air defence architecture," Haluk Gorgun wrote on the NeXT Sosyal platform.

The Steel Dome, established with national solutions at low, medium, and high altitudes, is becoming stronger every day, he noted.

"Siper is becoming one of the most strategic security shields of the Sky Homeland with its range, precision, and effectiveness against a variety of targets," Gorgun said.

He added that their goal is to establish a completely domestic and national air defence network that leaves no gaps in the face of any threat.

RECOMMENDED

"We are resolutely advancing on this path with the efforts of our engineers, the cooperation of our institutions, and the support of our nation," Gorgun noted.

"The Sky Homeland is now safer. Türkiye is more deterrent. The future is in safer hands," he added.

The Siper long-range air defence system is part of Türkiye's multi-layered Steel Dome air defence initiative, which includes anti-drone and high-altitude systems.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations