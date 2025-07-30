Türkiye's domestically designed and produced long-range air defence system Siper missile has successfully completed its serial production acceptance tests, the country's defence industry secretary said.

"Siper, which undertakes high-altitude air defence missions, has further solidified its place in the inventory with successful tests. This development represents a critical milestone in Türkiye's layered air defence architecture," Haluk Gorgun wrote on the NeXT Sosyal platform.

The Steel Dome, established with national solutions at low, medium, and high altitudes, is becoming stronger every day, he noted.

"Siper is becoming one of the most strategic security shields of the Sky Homeland with its range, precision, and effectiveness against a variety of targets," Gorgun said.

He added that their goal is to establish a completely domestic and national air defence network that leaves no gaps in the face of any threat.