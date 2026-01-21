The Syrian army has said that a number of civilians and soldiers were killed in explosions of landmines and explosive devices planted by the YPG terrorist group in Raqqa, Deir ez Zor and eastern Aleppo.

In a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Wednesday, the army’s Operation Command called on civilians in Raqqa, Deir ez Zor and eastern Aleppo “not to enter the sites or tunnels of the YPG organisation” in northeastern Syria.

“The YPG organisation and PKK terrorists booby-trapped doors, corridors and tunnels, and planted explosive devices disguised as rocks and construction bricks,” it said.

According to the statement, the YPG also rigged with explosives “household furniture and vehicles in most of their former sites, in addition to the houses where they had been stationed and areas near public roads.”

The attack occurred after the Syrian Presidency announced on Tuesday that it had reached an understanding with the YPG terror group, granting the group a four-day period to work out a roadmap for the practical integration of Hasakah, during which a ceasefire would remain in place.